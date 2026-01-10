Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Mazda Motor Corporation (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 46,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 30,201 shares.The stock last traded at $3.8050 and had previously closed at $3.84.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Mazda Motor Corporation will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mazda Motor Corporation is a Japan?based automaker best known for its range of passenger cars, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles. With a reputation for engineering innovation, Mazda produces models such as the Mazda3 compact car, the Mazda6 sedan, the popular MX-5 Miata roadster, and the CX-series SUVs. The company emphasizes driving dynamics, fuel efficiency and distinctive design in its product lineup, leveraging its proprietary SKYACTIV technology to improve engine performance, chassis rigidity and transmission efficiency.

Founded in 1920 in Hiroshima under the name Toyo Cork Kogyo Co, Ltd., Mazda has evolved from a producer of machine tools into a global automotive manufacturer.

