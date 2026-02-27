Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.0938.

Several research analysts have commented on COOK shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Traeger from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Traeger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Traeger by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Traeger by 9.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 167,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Traeger in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Traeger by 371.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 102,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Traeger by 32.8% during the second quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 28,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

COOK stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38. Traeger has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Traeger, trading on the NYSE under the ticker COOK, is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of wood pellet grills and outdoor cooking appliances. The company’s core product lineup features a range of hardwood-pellet grills that combine wood-fired flavor with digital temperature control. Beyond grills, Traeger offers a suite of accessories—such as grill covers, smoking woods, meat probes and recipe rubs—as well as outdoor kitchen solutions designed to serve both consumer and light-commercial segments.

Founded in 1985 by Joe Traeger, the brand pioneered the wood-pellet grilling category.

