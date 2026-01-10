Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Trading Up 50% – Still a Buy?

Nortec Minerals Corp. (CVE:NVT – Get Free Report) traded up 50% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 665,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 251,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Nortec Minerals Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.81.

About Nortec Minerals

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, zinc, copper, lead, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Sturgeon Lake VMS property located in Ontario, Canada; and the Mattagami River zinc project located in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Nortec Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Nortec Minerals Corp. in January 2010. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

