Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Trading 12.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) shares rose 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.56 and last traded at $62.6080. Approximately 203,980 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 387,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.64.

KRUS has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $67.00 price target on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.11.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average is $67.37. The firm has a market cap of $837.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $73.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.98 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 18.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 256,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,866 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 1,674.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates Japanese?style revolving sushi restaurants across the United States. The company’s concept centers on delivering a modern sushi dining experience by combining fresh ingredients with automated conveyer belt and plate?return systems. Guests can choose from a broad menu that includes nigiri, sashimi, maki rolls, tempura, udon noodles and chef?inspired seasonal dishes, all served directly from the conveyor belt or ordered on tabletop touchscreens.

Each restaurant integrates patented technology to ensure food quality and operational efficiency.

