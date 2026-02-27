Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) vs. Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB) Critical Comparison

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) and Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sunrun and Turbo Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun 1 8 13 0 2.55 Turbo Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00

Sunrun presently has a consensus price target of $19.99, indicating a potential downside of 2.11%. Given Sunrun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sunrun is more favorable than Turbo Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun $2.04 billion 2.33 -$2.85 billion ($11.18) -1.83 Turbo Energy $9.98 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Sunrun and Turbo Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Turbo Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunrun.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrun and Turbo Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun -106.50% 19.34% 3.38% Turbo Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sunrun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sunrun beats Turbo Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Turbo Energy

Turbo Energy, S.A. designs, develops, and distributes equipment for the generation, management, and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers lithium-ion batteries; inverters; photovoltaic modules; Go Solar, a portable photovoltaic product; and Sunbox, an AI based software system that monitors the generation, use, and management of photovoltaic energy. It is also involved in the acquisition, distribution, and sale of electrical and electronic materials for the development of renewable energy projects, such as solar panels, inverters, chargers, regulators, batteries, and structures. The company sells its products to installers and distributors for residential consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Valencia, Spain. Turbo Energy, S.A. is a subsidiary of Umbrella Solar Investment, S.A.

