Analysts Set OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Price Target at $2.28

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.2833.

OPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

OPKO Health Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.20 on Friday. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $921.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.47.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 28.10%.The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

OPKO Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting OPKO Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat — OPKO reported GAAP EPS of ($0.04) versus consensus around ($0.07), showing better-than-expected per?share results for the quarter. Zacks: Q4 results

Q4 EPS beat — OPKO reported GAAP EPS of ($0.04) versus consensus around ($0.07), showing better-than-expected per?share results for the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Large collaboration with Regeneron — OPKO’s ModeX platform entered a multispecific-antibody research partnership with Regeneron that includes an upfront payment, program milestones and potential royalties; the total collaboration value can exceed $1B if multiple programs succeed. This materially de-risks upside for investors if programs progress. Press release

Large collaboration with Regeneron — OPKO’s ModeX platform entered a multispecific-antibody research partnership with Regeneron that includes an upfront payment, program milestones and potential royalties; the total collaboration value can exceed $1B if multiple programs succeed. This materially de-risks upside for investors if programs progress. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline progress and partner programs — MDX2003 cleared for Phase 1 in Australia, MDX2004/MDX2001 updates were presented at major conferences, and Merck completed a Phase 1 EBV vaccine trial — all signals of clinical momentum. Earnings call transcript

Pipeline progress and partner programs — MDX2003 cleared for Phase 1 in Australia, MDX2004/MDX2001 updates were presented at major conferences, and Merck completed a Phase 1 EBV vaccine trial — all signals of clinical momentum. Positive Sentiment: Solid liquidity and buyback capacity — OPKO reported ~$369.1M in cash and equivalents and has repurchased ~$87.3M of stock with ~ $112.7M remaining authorization, supporting near-term capital flexibility. Press release

Solid liquidity and buyback capacity — OPKO reported ~$369.1M in cash and equivalents and has repurchased ~$87.3M of stock with ~ $112.7M remaining authorization, supporting near-term capital flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst stance — Recent consensus rating is “Hold” with median price targets below some upside scenarios; that keeps expectations tempered. Analyst note

Analyst stance — Recent consensus rating is “Hold” with median price targets below some upside scenarios; that keeps expectations tempered. Negative Sentiment: Revenue decline and asset sales — Consolidated Q4 revenue fell to $148.5M (down ~19% YoY), primarily due to sale of BioReference assets, signaling near-term top-line pressure. Press release

Revenue decline and asset sales — Consolidated Q4 revenue fell to $148.5M (down ~19% YoY), primarily due to sale of BioReference assets, signaling near-term top-line pressure. Negative Sentiment: Guidance below Street — 2026 revenue guidance of $530M–$560M and Q1 revenue guidance of $125M–$140M were issued; the full?year midpoint is below some consensus estimates, which may cap multiple expansion. Quiver / release summary

Guidance below Street — 2026 revenue guidance of $530M–$560M and Q1 revenue guidance of $125M–$140M were issued; the full?year midpoint is below some consensus estimates, which may cap multiple expansion. Negative Sentiment: Wider losses — OPKO reported a Q4 net loss of $31.3M and larger operating losses versus prior year, reflecting higher R&D spend and transition costs that could pressure near-term earnings. Quiver / release summary

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) is a diversified, global healthcare company headquartered in Miami, Florida, with a focus on diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and biologics development. The company operates two main business segments—Laboratory Services and Pharma Services & Products—driven by its mission to advance patient care through innovation in testing and targeted therapies.

In its Laboratory Services segment, OPKO leverages BioReference Laboratories, one of the largest full-service commercial labs in the United States.

Featured Articles

