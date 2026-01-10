VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Trading Up 33.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 4,068,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 394% from the average daily volume of 824,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

VR Resources News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting VR Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management has upsized a brokered private placement, most recently to C$2.75 million, led by a syndicate that includes Centurion — the additional capital reduces near?term cash risk and funds planned work ahead of the consolidation, which can be positive for ongoing exploration and operations. Read More.

Neutral Sentiment: The company is planning a share consolidation (reverse split) concurrent with the financing — this can help meet exchange listing or marketability requirements and raise the per?share price, but its net effect depends on the consolidation ratio and investor reception. Read More.

Negative Sentiment: The stock has shown sharp swings (an earlier decline followed by a strong rebound) on very thin market cap and elevated volume — the financing is dilutive to existing holders and the combination of a cash raise plus consolidation often increases short?term volatility and speculative trading. Read More.

VR Resources Trading Up 33.3%

The company has a market cap of C$2.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.

About VR Resources

VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.

