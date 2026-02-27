Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,846 shares, a growth of 167.1% from the January 29th total of 1,814 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,919 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,919 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Stock Performance

ATVDY stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $7.51.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación is a leading Spanish multimedia group that operates a diversified portfolio of free-to-air television channels. Its flagship networks, Antena 3 and laSexta, deliver a mix of news, entertainment, drama series and sports programming. Complemented by thematic channels such as Neox, Nova, Mega and Atreseries, the group caters to a wide range of audience segments with content spanning fiction, factual entertainment and children’s programming.

In addition to its television operations, Atresmedia manages a network of radio stations including Onda Cero, Europa FM and Melodía FM.

