SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF $CGNG

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 106,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,000. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF comprises 0.6% of SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 2,330.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 350,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 336,020 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 225,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 102,311 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000.

Shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.55. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $33.35.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a yield of 67.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (CGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies from the emerging markets, may include frontier markets securities. CGNG was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

