Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $28.04 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,194 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 19,668 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $28,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,272 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 238,329 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 57,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 175,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,096,992.28. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,875 shares of company stock worth $1,348,818. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $85.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.63 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.35.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Featured Articles

