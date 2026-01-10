Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. Acquires Shares of 225,000 Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF $ALAI

Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF (NYSEARCA:ALAI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,438,000. Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF makes up 0.3% of Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALAI. Members Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 77,591 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,294,000. Apollon Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,037,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000.

Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ALAI opened at $37.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.56 million, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average is $35.15. Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $39.26.

Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF Dividend Announcement

Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF Profile

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a $0.5411 dividend. This represents a yield of 151.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th.

The Alger AI Enablers & Adopters ETF (ALAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in firms benefiting from developing, integrating or enabling artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The fund seeks long-term capital growth through fundamental research ALAI was launched on Apr 4, 2024 and is issued by Alger.

