iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB is Liquid Strategies LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Liquid Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,732 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Liquid Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Liquid Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $27,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,914,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,139 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,341,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,664 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,279,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,222,000 after buying an additional 1,083,502 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,357,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,126,917,000 after buying an additional 890,804 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.88. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $107.72.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

