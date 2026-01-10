Sonoma Allocations LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF $IDMO

Sonoma Allocations LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 140,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,477,000. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Sonoma Allocations LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 125,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 18,762 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,435,000. Finally, Embree Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 22,009 shares during the period.

Shares of IDMO opened at $56.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $57.21.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap. IDMO was launched on Feb 24, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

