US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC cut its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 876,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,172 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $67,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in US Foods by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 2,263.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $75.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.20. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $85.11.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.71%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Foods news, insider Steven Guberman sold 58,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $4,221,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 113,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,520. This represents a 34.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. Barclays cut their price target on US Foods from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, December 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

