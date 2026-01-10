Sonoma Allocations LLC Invests $14.57 Million in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND

Sonoma Allocations LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 267,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,568,000. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Sonoma Allocations LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 414.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of JBND stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.65 and a one year high of $55.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.93.

Cuts Dividend

Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th.

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

