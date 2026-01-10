Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Purchased by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,934 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Adobe by 350.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group set a $487.00 target price on Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.92.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $333.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.53. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $311.58 and a one year high of $465.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

