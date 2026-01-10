Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Purchased by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,934 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Adobe by 350.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting Adobe
Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish investor write-up arguing Adobe is an undervalued, long-term compounder and urging accumulation based on its AI/product roadmap. Adobe: I’m Pounding The Table On This Unloved Compounder (Rating Upgrade)
- Positive Sentiment: Adobe expanded its AI capabilities via a multi?year partnership with Runway to enhance Firefly video tools, supporting product differentiation and monetization of generative AI features. Adobe (ADBE) Partners With Runway to Expand Firefly AI Video Tools
- Positive Sentiment: Adobe exec coverage from CES highlights strategy on personalization and multi?model AI integrations (Runway, 11 Labs), reinforcing the company’s roadmap to capture creative and marketing spend. Beyond Firefly: Adobe VP Allison Blais Discusses Integrating Runway, 11 Labs and the Future of Multi-Model AI
- Neutral Sentiment: Review of short?term performance shows the stock has underperformed since the last earnings report; the piece outlines catalysts and risks that could move the stock next. Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Down 3.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Neutral Sentiment: Roundup of Wall Street research calls listing Adobe among top analyst actions for the day — informational context for market flow but not a single decisive call. Here Are Friday’s Top Wall Street Analyst Research Calls: Adobe, Airbnb, Altria, Crowdstrike…
- Negative Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets downgraded ADBE to Market Perform (from Outperform), citing rising competitive pressures — a near?term catalyst for the share decline and reduced upside expectations. Adobe Stock Falls. Shares â€˜Will Remain Range-Bound’ As Competition Heats Up, Analyst Says.
- Negative Sentiment: Commentary arguing Adobe’s competitive moat looks less secure as new AI entrants and specialized tools pressure pricing and share in creative/marketing workflows. Adobe’s Competitive Moat Looks Less Secure
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Trading Down 1.5%
NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $333.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.53. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $311.58 and a one year high of $465.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.16.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.
The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.
