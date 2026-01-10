Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $CLIP Shares Bought by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares during the quarter. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 2.2% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,756,000 after purchasing an additional 101,878 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. APS Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at $12,411,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of CLIP stock opened at $100.21 on Friday. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $100.02 and a 52 week high of $100.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.25.

About Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

