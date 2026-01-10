Invested Advisors Makes New $688,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Invested Advisors bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.9% of Invested Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,200.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Leerink Partnrs raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,169.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.0%

LLY opened at $1,063.90 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,037.16 and its 200-day moving average is $860.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Featured Stories

