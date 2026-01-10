L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $13,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $331.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.29.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $336.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $338.23. The company has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.29 and its 200-day moving average is $281.53.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.56%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 14,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.05, for a total value of $4,266,179.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,479,447.30. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company’s offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.