eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,012 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 13,135 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of eBay worth $26,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in eBay by 91.6% during the third quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $457,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EBAY. JMP Securities upgraded eBay from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on eBay from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on eBay from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on eBay from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on eBay from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $585,478.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 235,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,117,123.48. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $157,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,597.40. This trade represents a 25.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,675 shares of company stock worth $4,388,825. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Up 0.0%

eBay stock opened at $90.91 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

