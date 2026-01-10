Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 22,789 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,789 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $12,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 6.9%

STX stock opened at $304.01 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $332.00. The company has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.12 and its 200-day moving average is $216.60.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $270.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.91, for a total value of $204,682.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,568.91. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 2,046 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.41, for a total transaction of $545,074.86. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,924.04. This represents a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 132,555 shares of company stock worth $36,743,207 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Featured Articles

