22,186 Shares in BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. $BMNR Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in BitMine Immersion Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in BitMine Immersion Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in BitMine Immersion Technologies during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BitMine Immersion Technologies in the third quarter worth about $176,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93. BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $161.00.

BitMine Immersion Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:BMNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $15.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. BitMine Immersion Technologies had a net margin of 5,719.06% and a return on equity of 16.02%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.0%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies from $90.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded BitMine Immersion Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc (NYSE American: BMNR) is an engineering and technology company specializing in immersion cooling solutions for digital asset mining and high-performance computing (HPC) applications. The company develops proprietary direct-to-chip systems that submerge servers in non-conductive dielectric fluids to efficiently remove heat, enabling clients to achieve higher processing density and improved energy efficiency.

BitMine offers turnkey services spanning system design, equipment supply, installation and ongoing maintenance.

