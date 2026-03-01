Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,376 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Haleon by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 48,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Haleon by 60.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Haleon by 4.6% during the third quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Haleon by 33.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC raised Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Haleon Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of HLN stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $11.42.

Haleon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1307 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 251.0%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) is a global consumer healthcare company formed through the separation of a large pharmaceutical group’s consumer health business in 2022. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Haleon develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of over?the?counter medicines, oral health products, vitamins, minerals and supplements, and other consumer health goods designed for daily self?care and symptom relief.

The company’s product mix spans categories such as oral care (toothpastes and sensitivity treatments), pain relief and analgesics, respiratory remedies, digestive health products, topical treatments and nutritional supplements.

Featured Stories

