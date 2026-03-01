HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,997,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,479,356,000 after buying an additional 35,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,980,430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,299,727,000 after purchasing an additional 13,906 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,819,000 after purchasing an additional 30,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,409.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,513.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,590.31. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $1,193.09 and a 1-year high of $2,217.60.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.05 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 31.89%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on FICO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,070.00 to $1,777.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,994.62.

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total transaction of $2,581,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,240. This trade represents a 33.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 521 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,825.83, for a total transaction of $951,257.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 344 shares in the company, valued at $628,085.52. This trade represents a 60.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,565 in the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

