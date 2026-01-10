SG Americas Securities LLC Has $7.57 Million Stake in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 136,202 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after buying an additional 99,986 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Comcast by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 857,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,623,000 after acquiring an additional 21,181 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $28.37 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $31.06. The company has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price target on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.24.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

