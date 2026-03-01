Andrew Robinson Acquires 22,100 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Stock

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Robinson acquired 22,100 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.76 per share, with a total value of $1,033,396.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 167,674 shares in the company, valued at $7,840,436.24. This represents a 15.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ SKWD opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.55. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $65.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $385.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $63.00 target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Susquehanna set a $80.00 target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Raymond James Financial set a $66.00 price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Key Stories Impacting Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Skyward Specialty Insurance Group this week:

CEO Andrew S. Robinson purchased 22,100 shares (~$1.03M) on Feb 27, raising his stake by ~15%. Large insider buys are typically viewed as a strong signal of management confidence and can attract buyers. SEC Filing

Zacks upgraded SKWD to a Rank #2 (Buy), citing improving earnings prospects. Upgrades from a well-known research provider can drive near?term buying interest. Zacks Article

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target from $69 to $70 and maintained an "outperform" rating — a bullish, high-upside signal (?50% above current levels) that can attract momentum traders. Benzinga TickerReport

Aggregator American Banking News shows analysts' consensus as roughly a "Moderate Buy," reinforcing the market's constructive stance. Consensus language supports continued investor interest. American Banking News

Summary of the company's Q4 2025 earnings call is available; recall SKWD reported a beat on EPS and revenue on Feb 23, which underpins the positive analyst activity but doesn't add new catalyst today. Earnings Call Summary

Piper Sandler trimmed its price target from $65 to $55 while keeping an "overweight" rating. A lower PT from a mid?tier sell?side name may create some short?term selling or reduce upside expectations. Benzinga

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1,210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 558.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc (NASDAQ: SKWD) is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

