ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Director Sells $900,750.00 in Stock

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) Director Barry Simon sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $900,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,850,821 shares in the company, valued at $34,238,360.21. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ImmunityBio Stock Up 2.4%

IBRX stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on IBRX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on ImmunityBio from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ImmunityBio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on ImmunityBio from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunityBio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on IBRX

Key Stories Impacting ImmunityBio

Here are the key news stories impacting ImmunityBio this week:

Positive Sentiment: ImmunityBio announced completion of enrollment in its pivotal randomized Phase 2 trial of ANKTIVA plus BCG vs BCG alone in BCG?naïve NMIBC CIS — early completion reduces timeline uncertainty for a potential label?expanding readout and supports commercial upside for ANKTIVA. Article Title

ImmunityBio announced completion of enrollment in its pivotal randomized Phase 2 trial of ANKTIVA plus BCG vs BCG alone in BCG?naïve NMIBC CIS — early completion reduces timeline uncertainty for a potential label?expanding readout and supports commercial upside for ANKTIVA. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/valuation commentary highlights trial progress and strong ANKTIVA commercial momentum — positive narratives that can support higher forward earnings expectations and investor confidence. Article Title

Analyst/valuation commentary highlights trial progress and strong ANKTIVA commercial momentum — positive narratives that can support higher forward earnings expectations and investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: ImmunityBio will host a business update and review FY?2025 financial results on March 3 — the call could drive volatility depending on revenue, guidance, and clinical updates management provides. Article Title

ImmunityBio will host a business update and review FY?2025 financial results on March 3 — the call could drive volatility depending on revenue, guidance, and clinical updates management provides. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright published a Q1 earnings forecast for ImmunityBio — analyst forecasts and any accompanying model changes will influence near?term analyst sentiment and target?price revisions. Article Title

HC Wainwright published a Q1 earnings forecast for ImmunityBio — analyst forecasts and any accompanying model changes will influence near?term analyst sentiment and target?price revisions. Negative Sentiment: Director Barry Simon sold 75,000 shares at an average price of $12.01 (disclosed Feb 24) — insider selling can be interpreted by some investors as a signal to reduce exposure, contributing to downward pressure. Article Title

Director Barry Simon sold 75,000 shares at an average price of $12.01 (disclosed Feb 24) — insider selling can be interpreted by some investors as a signal to reduce exposure, contributing to downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Reports cite significant intraday profit?taking (one article notes a ~17% drop after an intraday high) and coverage pointing to a ~7% decline — these articles reflect short?term selling and headline?driven volatility that can amplify swings in the stock. Article Title Article Title

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBRX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 347.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,324,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,921 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,497,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,854,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,777,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after buying an additional 1,487,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 263.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 71,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 51,678 shares during the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.