ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Director Sells $900,750.00 in Stock

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) Director Barry Simon sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $900,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,850,821 shares in the company, valued at $34,238,360.21. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
ImmunityBio Stock Up 2.4%
IBRX stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38.
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
- Positive Sentiment: ImmunityBio announced completion of enrollment in its pivotal randomized Phase 2 trial of ANKTIVA plus BCG vs BCG alone in BCG?naïve NMIBC CIS — early completion reduces timeline uncertainty for a potential label?expanding readout and supports commercial upside for ANKTIVA. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/valuation commentary highlights trial progress and strong ANKTIVA commercial momentum — positive narratives that can support higher forward earnings expectations and investor confidence. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: ImmunityBio will host a business update and review FY?2025 financial results on March 3 — the call could drive volatility depending on revenue, guidance, and clinical updates management provides. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright published a Q1 earnings forecast for ImmunityBio — analyst forecasts and any accompanying model changes will influence near?term analyst sentiment and target?price revisions. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: Director Barry Simon sold 75,000 shares at an average price of $12.01 (disclosed Feb 24) — insider selling can be interpreted by some investors as a signal to reduce exposure, contributing to downward pressure. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: Reports cite significant intraday profit?taking (one article notes a ~17% drop after an intraday high) and coverage pointing to a ~7% decline — these articles reflect short?term selling and headline?driven volatility that can amplify swings in the stock. Article Title Article Title
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBRX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 347.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,324,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,921 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,497,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,854,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,777,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after buying an additional 1,487,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 263.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 71,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 51,678 shares during the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.
Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.
