Rhumbline Advisers Buys 17,718 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. $NBR

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 59.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 126,243 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 321,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 22,594 shares during the period. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 54.2% during the second quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 650,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after acquiring an additional 228,787 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBR opened at $77.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.27 and a 1 year high of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by $3.10. Nabors Industries had a net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $805.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NBR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Nabors Industries Ltd. is a global oil and gas drilling contractor that provides land and offshore drilling rigs, drilling equipment and related services to energy companies around the world. The company’s operations span two core segments: drilling and evaluation, which includes land?based and platform drilling rigs as well as wellbore survey services, and wellbore technologies, offering pressure control equipment, downhole tools and specialized maintenance services. Nabors’ integrated model combines rig operations with engineered products and field support, positioning it as a full?service provider in the upstream sector.

The company maintains a diverse, modern fleet of automated and conventional drilling rigs and has pioneered advanced drilling technologies, including automated drilling controls and managed pressure drilling systems.

