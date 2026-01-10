Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

VMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Viemed Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Viemed Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.26 million, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85. Viemed Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.34%.The firm had revenue of $71.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $394,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 93.8% during the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: VMD) is a provider of home-based respiratory therapy services, specializing in the management of patients requiring long-term mechanical ventilation and pulmonary support. The company’s offerings encompass invasive and noninvasive ventilation, airway clearance therapies, cough assist devices, and supplemental oxygen. Viemed combines durable medical equipment with clinical care, delivering tailored respiratory treatment plans that are overseen by licensed respiratory therapists and registered nurses.

Founded in the early 2010s and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Viemed has grown its footprint to serve patients across multiple states in the United States.

