Meta Platforms, Inc. $META is Synergy Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,739 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 104,610 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 3.7% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $104,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 51.1% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.4% during the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 5.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 11.1% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $341,860.11. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $18,876,738.02. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.00, for a total transaction of $374,680.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,882. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,555 shares of company stock worth $25,869,502. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $837.00 to $802.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lowered Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $905.00 to $875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $825.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $822.89.

META opened at $653.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $641.26 and a 200-day moving average of $703.62. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The business had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.28%.

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

