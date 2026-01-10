Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $11.25 Million Holdings in SLB Limited $SLB

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,571 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SLB were worth $11,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SLB during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in SLB during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in SLB by 55.3% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SLB by 51.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $2,261,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,692.99. The trade was a 27.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 38,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,412,927.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 175,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,456,607.50. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 103,947 shares of company stock valued at $3,871,337 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SLB opened at $45.20 on Friday. SLB Limited has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.83.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. SLB’s payout ratio is currently 44.02%.

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SLB in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SLB from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of SLB in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Rothschild Redb raised SLB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on SLB and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

SLB (NYSE: SLB), historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB’s product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

