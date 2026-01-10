Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Insider Acquires £107.16 in Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) insider Nicolaos Nicandrou acquired 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 564 per share, with a total value of £107.16.
Nicolaos Nicandrou also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 6th, Nicolaos Nicandrou purchased 23 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 674 per share, with a total value of £155.02.
Phoenix Group Price Performance
PHNX stock opened at GBX 741 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 699.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 674.69. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 475.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 756.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 3.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on PHNX shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 850 to GBX 852 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group raised Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 670 to GBX 770 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 719.25.
Phoenix Group Company Profile
Phoenix is the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business with c. £300 billion of assets under administration and c. 12 million customers.
We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 7,800 colleagues and offer a broad range of products to support people across all stages of the savings life cycle.
We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities. This means providing the right guidance and products, at the right time, to support the right choices.
We focus on delivering value for our shareholders through long-term predictable cash generation, which supports a stable and sustainable dividend.
