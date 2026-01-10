AEAQU’s (NASDAQ:AEAQU) Quiet Period Will End on January 13th

AEAQU’s (NASDAQ:AEAQU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, January 13th. AEAQU had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 4th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During AEAQU’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of AEAQU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. AEAQU has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

