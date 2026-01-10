Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Alithya Group Inc. (TSE:ALYA – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.70. 150,277 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 246% from the average session volume of 43,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$169.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. The business had revenue of C$124.29 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Alithya Group Inc. will post 0.0400733 EPS for the current year.

Alithya Group Inc is a leader in Strategy and digital transformation, with professionals in Canada, the us, and Europe. Its integrated offering is laid out as follows: Strategy, custom solutions, Microsoft solutions, and Oracle solutions. Clients entrust the company with their strategic projects across Banking, Investment and Insurance, Energy, Manufacturing, Retail and Distribution, Telecommunications, Transportation, Professional Services, Healthcare, and Government sectors. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada.

