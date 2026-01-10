Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Trading Up 3.4% – Should You Buy?

Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9 – Get Free Report) was up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.10 and last traded at GBX 6. Approximately 207,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,521,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.80.

Digital 9 Infrastructure Stock Up 3.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of £51.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.31.

Digital 9 Infrastructure Company Profile

As announced on 29 January 2024, following the completion of a Strategic Review, the Board has determined that it would be in the best interests of shareholders as a whole to put forward a proposal for a managed wind-down of the Company.The proposal was approved by the shareholders on 25 March 2024 (99.89% of votes in favour).

As announced on 11 October 2024, InfraRed has been appointed as the Company’s investment manager and AIFM.

