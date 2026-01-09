Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells 8,523 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Iv Mills sold 8,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.98, for a total value of $792,468.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,389.96. This represents a 46.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KTOS traded up $9.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,049,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,186. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 874.68 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $115.45.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 1.56%.The company had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jones Trading started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 193.5% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

