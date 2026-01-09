Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells 8,523 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Iv Mills sold 8,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.98, for a total value of $792,468.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,389.96. This represents a 46.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance
KTOS traded up $9.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,049,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,186. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 874.68 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $115.45.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 1.56%.The company had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Key Kratos Defense & Security Solutions News
Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Northrop Grumman selected Kratos’ Valkyrie UAS to support the Marine Corps’ Collaborative Combat Aircraft program — a strategic, high?visibility contract that showcases Kratos’ unmanned systems capability and could drive multi?year revenue. Northrop Grumman to Rapidly Develop Marine Corps CCA with Kratos’ Valkyrie UAS
- Positive Sentiment: Kratos publicly backed President Trump’s emphasis on reinvestment in defense (over buybacks), aligning the company with potential policy tailwinds and larger defense budgets. Kratos Applauds Focus on Reinvestment to Strengthen Defense Readiness
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst momentum and buy ratings (including a recent Jones Research buy and $150 target cited in coverage) plus institutional buying have amplified bullish investor sentiment. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock (KTOS) Opinions on Recent Price Surge and Analyst Rating
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually large options activity: elevated call buying indicates speculative bullish positioning that can amplify intraday moves. (No single article link available for the trade alert.)
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks notes KTOS has jumped ~35% in a month on contract wins and unmanned system demand but warns weaker ROIC and sector risks complicate optimal entry timing. Kratos Defense Stock Rises 35.3% in a Month: Here’s How to Play
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces (Seeking Alpha / Yahoo) highlight strong revenue growth guidance but reiterate that Kratos remains unprofitable with cash burn and margin pressure — important when weighing valuation. Trump’s ‘Dream Military’ Is A Game Changer For Kratos: My Volatility Playbook
- Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling: disclosure and data show numerous executive sales over recent months (CEO and other senior officers have sold significant positions), which can concern investors about timing and dilution. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock (KTOS) Opinions on Recent Price Surge and Analyst Rating
- Negative Sentiment: Recent SEC/filing reports show specific large insider sales (e.g., CEO sale in the millions), reinforcing near?term selling pressure risk. Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Sells $17,306,585.72 in Stock
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 193.5% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.
In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- First Time Since 2007: All Warnings Active
- Best $19 you’ll spend this year.
Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.