Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 389978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Gold Royalty Trading Up 1.8%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $884.76 million, a PE ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Gold Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Royalty Corp is a precious metals royalty and streaming company that focuses on acquiring and managing royalty interests in gold, silver and other metal assets. The company provides upfront funding to mining operators in exchange for a percentage of future metal production, offering an alternative financing model that can reduce capital requirements and accelerate development timelines for mining projects.

The firm’s diversified portfolio spans royalty and stream agreements across the Americas, with interests in operating mines, development?stage assets and advanced exploration projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.