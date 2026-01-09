SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.49 and last traded at $49.2510, with a volume of 2082 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 225.9% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 230.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

