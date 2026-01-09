Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV) vs. PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) Financial Analysis

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) and Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PodcastOne and Betawave’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PodcastOne -9.07% -34.68% -23.83% Betawave N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PodcastOne and Betawave, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PodcastOne 1 1 0 0 1.50 Betawave 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Given Betawave’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Betawave is more favorable than PodcastOne.

2.9% of PodcastOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.4% of PodcastOne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PodcastOne and Betawave”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PodcastOne $56.96 million 1.28 -$6.46 million ($0.20) -13.50 Betawave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Betawave has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PodcastOne.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

About Betawave

Betawave Corporation provides online advertising services for a portfolio of websites. It delivers advertising to audiences of highly-engaged users. The company has a network of websites in three online categories: immersive casual gaming, virtual world, and social play and entertainment. It specializes in helping brand marketers reach the attentive audiences on various Web sites through ad formats. It serves advertisers in various categories, including consumer packaged goods, entertainment, consumer electronics and software, and retail. The company's advertising in the publisher sites includes direct sales category comprising IAB graphical advertising and rich media/immersive advertising; and remnant inventory category, which are advertising inventory on a website that is not sold directly to an advertiser. It sells its inventory and marketing services through a sales and marketing organization in the United States. The company was formerly known as GoFish Corporation and changed its name to Betawave Corporation in January 2009. Betawave Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in San Francisco, California.

