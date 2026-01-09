Financial Survey: 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) vs. Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) and Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Symrise”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A -$31.56 million ($7.03) -0.53 Symrise $5.41 billion N/A $517.49 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Symrise has higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 5E Advanced Materials and Symrise, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5E Advanced Materials 1 1 2 0 2.25 Symrise 0 1 2 1 3.00

5E Advanced Materials currently has a consensus price target of $8.13, suggesting a potential upside of 119.00%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Symrise.

Risk and Volatility

5E Advanced Materials has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Symrise has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Symrise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5E Advanced Materials N/A -103.10% -64.96% Symrise N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Symrise beats 5E Advanced Materials on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hesperia, California.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, aroma molecules, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances. This segment's products are used by manufacturers of perfumes, personal care and cosmetic products, cleaning products, detergents, air fresheners, and oral care products. Symrise AG was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany.

