Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Aura Minerals (AUGO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aura Minerals (NASDAQ: AUGO):

1/3/2026 – Aura Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/1/2026 – Aura Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/29/2025 – Aura Minerals had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Aura Minerals had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Aura Minerals had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Aura Minerals had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/6/2025 – Aura Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/3/2025 – Aura Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $46.60 to $52.80. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Aura Minerals had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Aura Minerals had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Aura Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/19/2025 – Aura Minerals had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/10/2025 – Aura Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Aura Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -325.42%.

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

