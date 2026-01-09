Oak Family Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 233.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,073 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,777,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,366 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,041,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,335 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,389,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,961,000 after purchasing an additional 191,980 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,076,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,166,000 after purchasing an additional 622,409 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.45 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.26 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.51 and a 200-day moving average of $91.58.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.