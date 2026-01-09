Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.530-1.030 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Helen of Troy also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.250-3.75 EPS.

HELE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Helen of Troy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

HELE stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $473.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 60.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,013,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 74,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 4.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that designs, sources and markets a diversified portfolio of household, health and beauty brands. Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, the company operates through three principal segments—Health & Home, Housewares and Beauty—offering products under well-known names including OXO, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell Home, PUR and Hot Tools. Helen of Troy distributes its products through a combination of mass, specialty and e-commerce channels to consumers, retailers and distributors worldwide.

The Housewares segment features kitchen tools, gadgets and organizational solutions marketed primarily under the OXO brand, recognized for its ergonomic “Good Grips” design.

