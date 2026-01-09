Acuren (NYSEAMERICAN:TIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Acuren (NYSEAMERICAN:TIC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TIC. Baird R W upgraded Acuren to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Acuren in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Acuren to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acuren in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Acuren from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Get Acuren alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acuren

Acuren Trading Up 8.9%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuren

TIC stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. Acuren has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIC. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuren by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 15,255,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,055,000 after acquiring an additional 255,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Acuren by 100.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,528,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,384 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Acuren during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,923,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Acuren in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,579,000. Finally, Cercano Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,629,000.

About Acuren

(Get Free Report)

Acuren Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TIC) is a leading provider of non?destructive testing (NDT), inspection, engineering and consulting services to the energy, petrochemical, manufacturing and infrastructure sectors. The company employs a range of advanced testing techniques—such as ultrasonic, radiographic, magnetic particle, liquid penetrant, eddy current and acoustic emission—to evaluate the integrity of pressure vessels, pipelines, storage tanks and other critical assets. By combining field inspections with laboratory analysis, Acuren helps clients identify defects, prevent equipment failures and meet regulatory requirements.

In addition to core NDT capabilities, Acuren offers specialty engineering and consulting services including fitness?for?service assessments, corrosion under insulation surveys, mechanical integrity programs, failure analysis and field machining.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acuren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.