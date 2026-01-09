JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XENE. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.82.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on XENE

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.56. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $1,777,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,580. This represents a 86.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 65,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,128 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 541.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small?molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company’s research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion?channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon’s scientific platform draws upon advances in ion?channel biology and structure?based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.