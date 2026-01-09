Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 23,242 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Oak Family Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,242 shares during the period. AstraZeneca makes up about 2.8% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $11,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,200,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,062,000 after purchasing an additional 538,606 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,298,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,332,000 after purchasing an additional 196,401 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,695,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,235,000 after buying an additional 530,520 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,167,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,046,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,734,000 after acquiring an additional 104,625 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $94.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $96.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.09 and a 200-day moving average of $81.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $15.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZN

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca’s operations span research and development, large-scale manufacturing, and commercial distribution, with a presence in developed and emerging markets worldwide.

The company focuses on several core therapy areas including oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism (CVRM), respiratory and immunology, and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.