BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Shares Sold by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,359 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies accounts for 1.2% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,977,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 326,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 641.3% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $1,979,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,852.60. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE BWXT opened at $193.20 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $218.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.86.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $866.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.48 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 10.04%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BWXT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.23.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non?defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

