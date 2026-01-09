Vaneck Australian Fixed Rate Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:FSUB) to Issue $0.08 Interim Dividend

Vaneck Australian Fixed Rate Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:FSUB – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, January 8th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 32.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th.
Vaneck Australian Fixed Rate Subordinated Debt ETF Stock Performance
Vaneck Australian Fixed Rate Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:FSUB) is an exchange-traded fund listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and managed by VanEck. The fund provides investors with exposure to a portfolio of fixed-rate subordinated debt securities, targeting instruments issued in the Australian market and denominated in Australian dollars. As an ETF, FSUB offers intra-day tradability and portfolio diversification through a single listed vehicle managed by a global asset manager with an Australian presence.
