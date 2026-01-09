Vaneck Australian Fixed Rate Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:FSUB) to Issue $0.08 Interim Dividend

Vaneck Australian Fixed Rate Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:FSUB – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, January 8th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 32.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 7th.

Vaneck Australian Fixed Rate Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:FSUB) is an exchange-traded fund listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and managed by VanEck. The fund provides investors with exposure to a portfolio of fixed-rate subordinated debt securities, targeting instruments issued in the Australian market and denominated in Australian dollars. As an ETF, FSUB offers intra-day tradability and portfolio diversification through a single listed vehicle managed by a global asset manager with an Australian presence.

The ETF focuses on subordinated bonds and similar capital instruments, which typically sit below senior secured and unsecured debt in the capital structure and therefore offer higher yield potential in compensation for increased credit risk.

