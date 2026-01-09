Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (GLDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 8th

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1644 per share on Friday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 8th. This is a 8.2% increase from Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF Trading Down 0.7%
Shares of NASDAQ:GLDY opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40. Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $20.69.
About Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF
