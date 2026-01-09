Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (GLDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 8th

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1644 per share on Friday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 8th. This is a 8.2% increase from Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDY opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40. Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $20.69.

About Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF

Tidal Trust II – Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Tidal Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by ZEGA Financial, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It uses derivatives such as options to create its portfolio. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

