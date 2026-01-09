KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on February 5th

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, February 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 26th.

KNOT Offshore Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5%annually over the last three years. KNOT Offshore Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 10.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to earn $0.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Performance

NYSE KNOP opened at $10.42 on Friday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of -0.14.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $96.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.12 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is a publicly traded limited partnership formed in 2013 to own and operate shuttle tankers under long?term charters in the offshore oil industry. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KNOP, the partnership specializes in the transportation of crude oil from offshore production facilities to onshore refineries. Its fleet comprises moderne shuttle tankers equipped with dynamic positioning systems, enabling safe transfer operations in harsh weather and sea conditions.

The partnership’s vessels primarily serve fields in the North Sea, Brazil and West Africa, where they operate under multi?year contracts with major energy producers.

